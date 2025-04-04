The Overshoot

The Overshoot

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Alan's avatar
Alan
Apr 5, 2025Edited

The picture of what the US should be doing instead isn’t 100% clear to me. Should we be taxing foreign inflows while running the economy at full employment and focusing on target protections/industrial policy? Is that what you’re suggesting the article? Wouldn’t this spike inflation and treasury rates since foreign capital would be less likely to come in? If there’s another piece that deals with the ideal policy in more detail, please let me know. It’s great having this resource during this time!

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Vitaily Liberman's avatar
Vitaily Liberman
Apr 8, 2025

Excellent analysis as per usual

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